E3 Metals Corp Announces Filing of Q3 2019 Financial Statements and MD&A
Nov 29, 2019, 18:03 ET
TSXV: ETMC
FSE: OU7A
OTC: EEMMF
CALGARY, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals") announces that it has filed its Q3 2019 Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The financial statements and MD&A will also be posted on the Company's website at www.e3metalscorp.com.
More information about E3 Metals can be found on our website by visiting: www.e3metalscorp.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chris Doornbos
President and CEO E3 Metals Corp
SOURCE E3 Metals Corp.
For further information: #205-227 10th St NW, Calgary, AB, T2N 1V5, +1 (877) 319-7634, admin@e3metalscorp.com, e3metalscorp.com
