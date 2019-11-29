E3 Metals Corp Announces Filing of Q3 2019 Financial Statements and MD&A

TSXV: ETMC

FSE: OU7A

OTC: EEMMF

CALGARY, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals") announces that it has filed its Q3 2019 Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The financial statements and MD&A will also be posted on the Company's website at www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos

President and CEO E3 Metals Corp

SOURCE E3 Metals Corp.

For further information: #205-227 10th St NW, Calgary, AB, T2N 1V5, +1 (877) 319-7634, admin@e3metalscorp.com, e3metalscorp.com

