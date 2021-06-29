E3 Metals Appoints Energy Executive as Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Raymond Chow as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 1, 2021.

Mr. Chow joined E3 Metals as the Finance Manager in early 2021 and demonstrated himself to be a results-driven individual with significant expertise in strategic planning, financial operations, and raising capital. He is a dynamic senior finance professional with more than 17 years of finance and accounting experience in high growth companies and corporate financial services. He recently served at ATB Financial in the project finance group and previously held progressively senior roles within the energy industry including serving as interim CFO for a private equity backed, intermediate private oil and gas producer. His experience includes go-public initiatives, M&A transactions totalling over a billion dollars in value and expertise in the financial reporting functions for public companies. Raymond is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and articled at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"I'm delighted to be joining the E3 Metals team at such an exciting juncture for the Company," said Raymond Chow. "E3 understands the electric revolution and the critical role it will play in the battery supply chain in North America. I look forward to contributing to E3's goal of becoming the first commercial lithium producer in Alberta."

Mr. John Pantazopoulos will be stepping down from the role of CFO for E3 Metals but will remain on the board of directors as a highly valued Director, continuing to actively support the Company's growth and development.

"On behalf of the board and management team, we are very pleased about this transition. Raymond has a highly sophisticated and measured approach that will support E3 Metals' vision of being a global leader of responsibly sourced lithium," commented CEO, Chris Doornbos. "John has provided tremendous leadership and guidance through a critical transition period as E3 Metals moves to implement our strategic business plan. On behalf of the entire board and management team, we thank him for his service as CFO and look forward to continuing to work with him."

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV 8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective December 21, 2020; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated June 4, 2018. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE e3 Metals Corp.

For further information: Chris Doornbos, Phone: (587) 324-2775, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.e3metalscorp.com

