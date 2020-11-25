E3 Metals Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced its participation at the upcoming Mines and Money Online Connect conference to be held November 30 to December 3, 2020. Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Metals Corp. will be participating in the conference's Battery Metals panel, scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on December 1, 2020.

The Mines and Money Online Connect conference connects mining companies with institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices and sector analysts. This conference is a global virtual event, which is available 24 hours a day. For more information on the Mines and Money Online Connect conference and to view the conference agenda visit https://minesandmoney.com/online/ .

About E3 Metals

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources in Alberta and an after-tax NPV8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1B with a 32%1 IRR. E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary direct lithium extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), a global leader in lithium production, under a joint development agreement. Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: A summary of the Clearwater Lithium Project PEA is outlined in the November 16, 2020 news announcement, with a NI 43-101Technical Report expected to be filed within 45 days from that date. E3 Metals has also released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com

