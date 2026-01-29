E Source Announces Presence at DTECH® 2026

E Source to lead key discussions on innovation, resilience and data-driven utility

performance through keynotes, workshops and educational sessions

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- E Source, a leading advisory, solutions and consulting partner to the North American utility industry, will exhibit at Booth #4907 and present at DTECH® 2026, the premier annual event for transmission and distribution (T&D) professionals, taking place Feb. 2-5 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Today's utility decisions carry decades of impact, making clarity more essential than ever. At DTECH® 2026, E Source will highlight how clarity comes from connection--uniting trusted research, advanced analytics and utility expertise to help organizations strengthen resilience and prioritize smarter investments. Supporting the full spectrum of municipal and investor-owned utilities across electric, water, and gas, E Source partners with utility teams to drive measurable results and advance the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Presence at DTECH® 2026

E Source CEO Joe Eazor will host a fireside chat keynote with Director of Energy Partnerships Jason Altobelli of Google Cloud on Feb. 4, 2026 at 12 p.m. PST in Ballroom 20. Titled "From Pilots to Impact: Scaling Innovation in Regulated Industries," the discussion will explore what innovation requires to take hold and scale within complex, highly regulated organizations.

Across workshops and educational sessions, E Source will showcase how connecting data, technology and expertise helps utilities cut through complexity and accelerate action.

E Source subject matter experts and industry peers will lead workshops highlighting how utilities are applying advanced analytics and operational benchmarking to solve today's most urgent grid challenges. Drawing on decades of grid expertise and applied data science, these sessions will explore practical strategies to improve resilience and deliver measurable impact. Featured workshops include:

E Source consulting experts will participate in Grid University Session #301 on Feb. 2, 2026 at 1 p.m. PST. The course, "From Data to Decisions: Proactive Asset Management with Palm Beach Water Utilities," provides utility professionals with practical guidance to launch, mature or optimize asset management programs, featuring real-world case studies from Palm Beach Water Utilities and PSEG Long Island.

E Source will also serve as a Digitalizing the Grid Knowledge Hub Sponsor (Booth #6045), delivering 30-minute educational sessions throughout the conference on the following topics:

Grid Digitalization at the Transmission Interface: Interconnection Study Insights for Utilities and Developers

AI in Action: Unlocking Data Potential for Smarter Energy Solutions

For attendees participating in the PLMA-SECC Symposia on DERs and Customer Engagement on Feb. 2, 2026, E Source experts will share insights and perspective on the following topics:

Valuation – the key to unlocking resources

Are we hitting the brakes on EVs?

Batteries included: How are consumers adopting new energy storage solutions?

About DTECH® 2026

DTECH® is the leading annual transmission and distribution event that addresses technologies used to move electricity from the power plant through the transmission and distribution systems to the meter and inside the home.

About E Source

E Source brings clarity to the complex challenges utilities face today. By combining research, data, technology and utility expertise, E Source helps clients improve customer service, optimize the grid and strengthen operations. With deep visibility across the industry, E Source translates proven strategies into solutions that enable measurable progress and support the transition to a more sustainable future. See how clarity moves the industry forward at www.esource.com.

