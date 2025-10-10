Utility Websites in the United States and Canada Expanding Language Options, E Source Study Finds

CPS Energy and Xcel Energy ranked top in the 2025 E Source Website Benchmark, which evaluated 94 public-facing utility websites for usability and feature availability.

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- E Source, a customer, grid, and technology solutions company focused on the utility sector, has announced the results of its 2025 Website Benchmark. The biennial study evaluated 94 public-facing utility websites across the United States and Canada to assess how effectively they serve residential customers.

Since 2002, the study has measured website performance on desktop and mobile devices on four key components: findability, functionality, content, and appearance. This year's study found that utilities are increasingly prioritizing providing multiple language options, with 61% of evaluated websites offering non-English language options, a 35.6% increase compared to 2021.

In 2025, CPS Energy (www.cpsenergy.com) earned the highest ranking, followed by Xcel Energy (www.xcelenergy.com).

"The scoring of this year's Website Benchmark emphasized accessibility more than previous editions," said Jordan Ellison, Senior Market Research Analyst at E Source. "Accessibility is no longer an option--it's a user expectation. The increase in language options and accessibility features also shows that utilities are prioritizing reducing barriers that might prevent customers from independently accessing the support and services they need."

Since 2023, median website scores in the Website Benchmark have increased by 7.2%, indicating improvements across high- and low-performing websites.

"Utilities are investing in digital experiences, and the improvements we're seeing in public website scoring shows that these efforts are making a difference," said Filomena Gogel, President of Research and Advisory at E Source. "Our research supports utilities in providing accessible online experiences that serve diverse customer needs. As digital spaces continue to evolve, we're excited to help utilities enhance their online presence."

In response to growing financial challenges among utility customers, the 2025 Website Benchmark expanded its scope to include Financial Assistance as a key feature. Other evaluated features included Outages, Payments and Billing, Energy Efficiency, Home Page, and Contact Us.

The Website Benchmark is part of E Source's Digital Self-Service subscription. Members will receive individualized and best-practice reports. To learn about how the Digital-Self Service helps utilities improve digital channels, visit Digital-Self Service.

The 2026 Website Benchmark will evaluate secure-side utility website features. To sign up to participate in next year's study, visit Website Benchmark.

