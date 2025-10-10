Utility Award Winners Honored for Excellence in Customer Experience and Advertising Innovation at 2025 E Source Forum

Leading initiatives were highlighted at the 38th annual event, where 500+ utility professionals convened to chart strategies for customer experience, load flexibility, electrification, affordability, and marketing.

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- E Source, a customer, grid, and technology solutions company focused on the utility sector, recognized leading utility initiatives at the 2025 E Source Forum, held October 6-8 in Denver, Colorado. Awards were presented in three categories: Customer and Employee Experience, Website Excellence, and Advertising Campaigns.

Forum convened more than 500 utility professionals from the United States and Canada for learning sessions and collaboration on strategies for customer experience, load flexibility, energy efficiency, affordability, and other pressing industry challenges. The event concluded with an awards ceremony hosted by Filomena Gogel, President of Research and Advisory at E Source, where first-place winners were recognized for their customer and employee-centered initiatives.

"The utility industry is experiencing a period of unprecedented disruption - from balancing grid reliability and resilience to affordability to the continuing rise in customer expectations. Our experience helping our clients navigate these challenges through targeted solutions gives us a great vantage point to see their commitment, ingenuity, and resilience," said Gogel. "That's why we are privileged to be recognizing utilities that set new benchmarks in website excellence, Customer and Employee Experience, and Advertising. Congratulations to this year's winners for their commitment to putting their customers at the center of everything they do."

Award categories and winners:

Customer and Employee Experience Awards

These awards honored initiatives that improved customer satisfaction and employee engagement. Submissions were evaluated on creativity, organizational reach, measurable impact, and overall execution.

Customer experience : Tacoma Public Utilities

: Tacoma Public Utilities Employee experience : Newfoundland Power

: Newfoundland Power Small utility excellence: Tacoma Public Utilities

Website Excellence

Since 2002, E Source has benchmarked utility websites for usability and effectiveness. This year's evaluation focused on findability, functionality, content quality, and visual design.

The Website Excellence Award : CPS Energy

Ad Awards

Utilities submitted advertising campaigns across seven categories. A panel of judges scored entries based on concept, messaging, creativity, and results. Top-scoring campaigns set new benchmarks for utility advertising.

Each category's highest-scoring campaign sets a benchmark for utility advertising. This year's category winners are:

Affordability and Equity: Enbridge Gas – "Home Winterproofing Program Fall"

Enbridge Gas – "Home Winterproofing Program Fall" Brand and Sustainability: Nicor Gas – "Mission: Zoo-Possible"

Nicor Gas – "Mission: Zoo-Possible" Energy Efficiency and Demand Response: PECO – "Addressing the Elephant in the Room"

PECO – "Addressing the Elephant in the Room" Energy Generation and Renewables: Enbridge Gas – "Renewable Natural Gas Educational Video"

Enbridge Gas – "Renewable Natural Gas Educational Video" Mobility and EVs: Orange and Rockland Utilities – "SmartCharge New York"

Orange and Rockland Utilities – "SmartCharge New York" Safety and Outages: Georgia Power – "Here for You: Hurricane Helene"

Georgia Power – "Here for You: Hurricane Helene" Self-Service: PSEG Long Island – "EE Marketplace – In Plain Sight"

Forum brings together utility professionals to learn from their peers, E Source researchers, and utility experts across six tracks: Load Flexibility and DER (Distributed Energy Resource) Strategy, Energy Efficiency and Electrification, Electric Transportation, Affordability and Equity, Customer Experience, and Marketing and Communications.

The event is hosted by E Source's Research and Advisory practice, which offers subscription-based services in program innovation and customer experience. The practice helps more than 350 utilities across the United States and Canada make data-driven decisions and address challenges in energy efficiency, electrification, affordability, equity, marketing, and communications.

To learn more about E Source's Research and Advisory services, visit Research and Advisory.

About E Source

E Source combines industry-leading customer, grid, and technology solutions to help utilities make and implement better data-driven decisions that positively impact their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. Headquartered in Boulder, CO, E Source has teams across the US and Canada. Learn more at www.esource.com.

