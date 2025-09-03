E Source and Tierra Resource Consultants Partner to Expand Smart Thermostat Demand Response in Underserved Rental Housing

The collaboration aims to create inclusive, territory-specific demand response strategies for utilities and technology providers.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- E Source, a customer, grid, and technology solutions company focused on the utility sector, and Tierra Resource Consultants, a management consulting firm specializing in clean energy, sustainability, and resource strategy, have launched a new demand response (DR) research initiative aimed at expanding smart thermostat DR programs within underserved rental housing markets.

This multi-client study will produce a national framework and territory-specific strategies to help utilities and technology providers design inclusive DR programs tailored to the needs of rental housing stakeholders, including property managers, landlords, institutional housing operators, and rental community developers.

"Renters, particularly those in multifamily dwellings, have largely been excluded from demand response programs" said Filomena Gogel, President of E Source's Research and Advisory unit. "This industry-leading initiative establishes a national framework for addressing this market while also providing utilities with actionable, territory-specific recommendations for developing and strengthening their customer programs."

Currently, residential DR programs primarily serve single-family homeowners, leaving renters—especially those in multifamily and single-family rental properties—largely excluded. As purpose-built rental housing grows faster than owner-occupied housing, this segment presents a significant opportunity for utilities to modernize and expand their DR portfolios.

"Renters are an underserved customer segment in utility programs and represent the largest untapped potential in smart thermostat DR programs," said Tom Hines, Principal at Tierra Resource Consultants.

The study will cover a unique national framework and utility-specific analyses, including national and territory-specific market characterization for smart thermostat DR in rental housing, market research with property managers and technology providers, and actionable strategies to overcome barriers in technology deployment and utility program design. Insights from the initiative aim to help utilities and their technology partners deliver scalable, cost-effective load management solutions that close a longstanding gap in residential DR participation.

Together, E Source and Tierra Resource Consultants offer utilities a unified approach to energy program success. Their partnership combines trusted industry relationships, DSM (Demand-Side Management) expertise, and market intelligence with proven methodologies in customer journey mapping, opportunity sizing, and EM&V (Evaluation, Measurement, and Verification)—ensuring programs are both strategically designed and effectively implemented.

As a first step, E Source and Tierra Resource Consultants will host a webinar titled "Expanding Smart Thermostat DR in Underserved Rentals" on Tuesday, September 9, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT. This event is designed for utility program managers, DR planners, technology providers, and other stakeholders committed to advancing equitable and scalable residential DR solutions. The session will outline the study's scope, share preliminary insights, and invite utilities and technology partners to participate in shaping the future of residential DR. It will also cover benefits for all study participants, including exclusive access to project findings.

