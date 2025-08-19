E Source Acquires Opinion Dynamics to Bolster Utility Program Evaluation and Advisory Service Capabilities

The acquisition strengthens E Source's energy efficiency, electrification, and grid-edge solutions by adding comprehensive program evaluation capabilities.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- E Source, a customer, grid, and technology solutions company focused on the utility sector, has acquired Opinion Dynamics, a leading program evaluation and advisory firm focused on the intersection of the customer and the grid. This strategic acquisition deepens E Source's ability to deliver full-spectrum utility customer solutions—from planning and customer research to program evaluation and advisory services—solidifying its position as the industry's most comprehensive partner.

With over 35 years of experience, E Source helps utilities navigate complex challenges through data-driven insights and strategic guidance. The addition of Opinion Dynamics significantly enhances E Source's capabilities in evaluating grid-edge programs, including energy efficiency, transportation and building electrification, decarbonization, and load flexibility.

Opinion Dynamics brings a multidisciplinary team of social scientists, economists, engineers, consultants, and data scientists, all recognized for providing innovative methods, portfolio management excellence, and defensible insights to utilities and regulators across North America. Their expertise enhances E Source's services, creating a comprehensive platform for evidence-based, customer-focused, and climate-centric solutions that address today's grid challenges, and those ahead. "This acquisition marks a pivotal step in our growth strategy and in the evolution of our utility partnerships," said Joe Eazor, CEO of E Source. "By combining our strategic and advisory strengths with Opinion Dynamics' stellar evaluation expertise, we can guide utilities through every phase of the program lifecycle—with insight, accountability, and measurable impact."

"For 37 years, Opinion Dynamics has grown as an independent company. This next step allows us to accelerate growth, invest in staff development, and expand our client-centered services—delivering evaluation, research, and advisory solutions at the intersection of the customer and the grid. Our dedicated team will continue to provide our industry-leading level of service, now backed by an even deeper bench of experts ready to address all of the emerging issues our clients face," says Bill Norton, President of Opinion Dynamics.

Backed by Align Capital Partners, this acquisition is part of E Source's bold growth strategy to accelerate innovation and transformation across the utility sector by bringing in top talent and expanding its capabilities through targeted acquisitions like Opinion Dynamics.

Advisors: E Source was advised by McGuireWoods LLP. Opinion Dynamics was advised by FOCUS Investment Banking and Saul Ewing LLP.

E Source combines industry-leading customer, grid, and technology solutions to help utilities make and implement better data-driven decisions that positively impact their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. Headquartered in Boulder, CO, E Source has teams across the US and Canada. Learn more at www.esource.com.

Opinion Dynamics is a leader in providing clients with accurate and actionable information regarding energy and how people consume it. The company offers extensive expertise in demand-side utility services focused on the areas of energy efficiency, transportation electrification, decarbonization, and flexible load strategies. It is headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in California and Oregon, as well as satellite offices located throughout the country. For more information, please visit www.opiniondynamics.com.

