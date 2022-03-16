E INC Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Lisa Scott joins E INC to deliver on its commitment to help dealers, expand the business and accelerate its revenue and growth goals throughout North America

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E INC (TSX: EINC) (the "Company" or "E INC") is pleased to welcome Lisa Scott as the Company's Chief Revenue Officer.

An award-winning and highly experienced senior executive, Ms. Scott brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the automotive industry. She joins the executive team to help the Company realize its high growth potential as it rapidly expands its digital wholesale EBlock platform across the United States.

"Lisa brings an extensive depth of experience, relationships and passion for the industry," said Jason McClenahan, President, and CEO of E INC. "She is a driven leader and will be a strong addition to our experienced team, as we deliver on our vision of providing best-in-class technology supporting our dealer partners through this dynamic time for our industry."

Prior to joining E INC, Ms. Scott served for over 4 years as the President of PAR North America, a leading nationwide provider of vehicle transition services. She has also served in a variety of senior leadership roles within ADESA Canada, including Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ADESA, Openlane and Atlantic Operations, culminating in her role as the Chief Client Officer. Ms. Scott is recognized as a highly skilled, knowledgeable, and motivational visionary leader with a proven track record of delivering extraordinary results in all aspects of the automotive business, professional auctioneering, and auction management.

"I'm thrilled to be joining E INC as the company executes its growth strategy across the United States," says Ms. Scott on her decision. "It's exhilarating to join such a fast-growing technology company that is focused on providing solutions for dealers both in Canada and the U.S. as it continues to grow its business during unprecedented times. E INC has an incredible team, and I look forward to digging in to help them build the team and accelerate their revenue and growth goals."

In addition to her professional experience, Ms. Scott has served on several industry boards, including Chair of the Canadian Committee of the National Auto Auction Association (NAAA) and co-chair of the Canadian chapter of the International Automotive Remarketers Alliance (IARA). She has been recognized with several awards, including Auto Remarketing's Women in Remarketing award, the International Automotive Remarketing Alliance (IARA) Builders Award, and the Outstanding Contribution to the Canadian Automotive Industry award.

About EBlock

EBlock, an E INC brand, provides a real-time dealer-to-dealer digital auction empowering today's most innovative dealerships and wholesalers to buy and sell inventory in less time on a platform that creates the same energy and urgency of a live auction. With set auction times, run lists, and cars bought and sold in 60-seconds, EBlock simulates the physical auction environment with a powerful end-to-end experience in a completely digital format. Find out more about EBlock at eblock.com.

About E INC

EBlock's publicly-traded parent company, E INC, is an automotive technology company on a mission to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience.

