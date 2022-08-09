E INC Announces 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E Inc. (TSX: EINC) (the "Company" or "E INC"), a company that connects the automotive wholesale and retail experiences with a proprietary technology platform operating under the brands EBlock and EDealer, today announced its financial and operational results for the three months ("Q2 2022") and six months ("YTD 2022") ended June 30, 2022. Financial references herein are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"We continued to attract new marketplace participants, more vehicle listings and higher transaction values on our digital wholesale marketplace, EBlock," said Jason McClenahan, President & CEO, E INC. "As an exchange, our EBlock platform benefits more from higher transaction volumes than higher vehicle prices. The wholesale market is facing ongoing macro challenges. Inventory remains extremely tight and pricing continues to be high which is impacting demand. This dynamic amplifies the need for auto dealers to seek an easy-to-use digital platform that enables them to profitably and effectively manage that inventory. However, we are not immune to these macro factors. When the market normalizes, we believe we will be well positioned to earn more units per customer. In the meantime, we have adjusted our strategy to focus our growth in our four existing markets, Canada, the U.S. West, Midwest and Gulf States markets, rather than expanding across the entire U.S. market by the end of 2023. Our 'digital-platform meets physical-location' strategy is designed to enable profitability sooner and an efficient use of our growth capital by expanding the digital radius beyond the limited physical auction radius. This strategy puts us in a strong position to capitalize on the changes underway in the market as dealers search for ways to improve efficiency, transact more frequently and compete with direct to consumer models."

2022 Q2 Highlights

(Comparison periods in each case are the three months ended June 30, 2021)

Revenue was up 45%, to $30.1 million from $20.7 million in the prior period, primarily driven by growth in Vehicles Transacted across its EBlock digital marketplace, as well as, the growth in its EDealer subscriber base. Acquisitions contributed approximately 35% revenue growth and organic growth contributed approximately 10% revenue growth.

from in the prior period, primarily driven by growth in Vehicles Transacted across its EBlock digital marketplace, as well as, the growth in its EDealer subscriber base. Acquisitions contributed approximately 35% revenue growth and organic growth contributed approximately 10% revenue growth. Gross transaction value was up 52% to $849.4 million in Q2 2022, driven by the volume and dollar value of vehicles transacted.

in Q2 2022, driven by the volume and dollar value of vehicles transacted. Vehicles transacted were up 27% to 52,719 in Q2 2022, primarily as a result of the Company's 'digital-platform meets physical-location' strategy with the Quebec acquisitions, FastLane Auto Exchange and a partial period from Louisiana's 1st Choice Auto Auction.

acquisitions, FastLane Auto Exchange and a partial period from 1st Choice Auto Auction. Marketplace participants grew 44% to 12,101, as of June 30, 2022 , compared to the same point in 2021, listing a record number of vehicles for sale in the quarter on EBlock.

, compared to the same point in 2021, listing a record number of vehicles for sale in the quarter on EBlock. Net loss was $12.7 million compared to a loss of $3.8 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

compared to a loss of in the corresponding period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss was $10.7 million in Q2 2022 compared to a loss of $47 thousand in Q2 2021, primarily due to the U.S. expansion strategy which began in Q3 2021.

loss was in Q2 2022 compared to a loss of in Q2 2021, primarily due to the U.S. expansion strategy which began in Q3 2021. The Company acquired Louisiana's 1st Choice Auto Auction, a 34-acre top-tier independent auction marketplace located in Hammond, Louisiana , that has historically transacted approximately 15,000 vehicles annually. This acquisition supports the launch of the EBlock digital platform in the Gulf States.

About E INC

E INC's mission is to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience for automotive dealers and consumers. E INC has a digital platform (the "Platform") that provides automotive dealerships with access to an online wholesale auction marketplace where they can purchase or sell vehicles to other dealers, as well as access innovative software solutions to support dealers' digital retailing and inventory management. Access to E INC's Platform is complemented by ancillary service offerings to assist dealers with supplementary auction-related needs, along with driving consumer traffic to their digital properties and optimizing other business processes. E INC's digital wholesale marketplace goes to market under the brand EBlock, and E INC's digital suite of retail products goes to market under the brand EDealer.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS financial measures, including "Adjusted EBITDA". This press release also makes reference to "vehicles transacted", "marketplace participants", "subscribers", "gross transaction value", each of which are operating metrics used in our industry. Non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and determine components of management compensation.

Non-IFRS Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" means net loss for the period, adjusted to exclude: finance expense, net, income tax expense (recovery), net, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring costs, and other expense (income), net.

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021:



The three months ended

The six months ended

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021

$000 $000

$000 $000











Net loss for the period (12,651) (3,776)

(27,598) (6,800) Finance expense, net 290 982

576 1,412 Income tax expense (recovery), net (37) —

(25) — Depreciation and amortization 2,517 1,185

4,211 2,328 Share-based compensation expense 3,141 1,143

5,570 1,745 Acquisition costs 119 91

199 104 Restructuring costs (1) 254 —

254 — Transaction costs — 311

— 345 Non-routine legal expense — 53

— 53 Other expense (income), net (2) (4,376) (36)

(2,783) 216 Total Adjusted EBITDA (10,743) (47)

(19,596) (597)



(1) Restructuring costs include provision/obligation costs recognized for the 2022 Restructuring and are recorded within product, technology and development and selling, general and administrative expenses in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss. (2) Other expense (income), net includes: foreign exchange loss (gain) and mark to market impacts of our current and non-current liabilities carried at fair value through profit and loss.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business growth and replicating success in the U.S. market.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions, including that the Company's business will continue to perform in accordance with recent history and that industry fundamentals normalize. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 22, 2022. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Additional information relating to E INC, including our Annual Information Form, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss

[Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share data and number of shares]



For the three months ended

June 30,

For the six months ended

June 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021

$000 $000

$000 $000











Revenue 30,070 20,741

54,909 37,162 Cost of revenue 18,744 10,396

33,027 18,720 Gross profit 11,326 10,345

21,882 18,442























Operating expenses









Product, technology and development 2,831 1,695

5,148 2,997 Selling, general and administrative 22,752 10,295

42,353 18,289 Depreciation and amortization 2,517 1,185

4,211 2,328 Operating loss (16,774) (2,830)

(29,830) (5,172)











Other expense (income), net (4,376) (36)

(2,783) 216 Finance expense, net 290 982

576 1,412











Loss before income taxes (12,688) (3,776)

(27,623) (6,800)











Income tax expense (recovery), net (37) —

(25) —











Net loss for the period (12,651) (3,776)

(27,598) (6,800)











Other comprehensive gain (loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent years









Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and reporting currency (4,489) 255

(2,846) 618 Total comprehensive loss (17,140) (3,521)

(30,444) (6,182)























Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.26) $ (0.41)

$ (0.57)

(0.62) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 48,075,621 9,272,950

48,061,966 10,952,395

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

[Expressed in thousands of US dollars]

As at June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021

$000 $000 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 44,292 111,396 Trade and other receivables 79,516 56,538 Prepaid expense 4,038 3,156 Net investment in lease 374 349 Total current assets 128,220 171,439 Non-current assets



Net investment in lease 737 895 Right-of-use assets 13,766 9,892 Property and equipment, net 14,471 3,068 Intangible assets, net 23,616 10,975 Goodwill 52,006 35,798 TOTAL ASSETS 232,816 232,067





LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 82,360 58,169 Deferred revenue 553 340 Lease obligations 4,263 4,108 Other current liabilities 3,026 3,149 Total current liabilities 90,202 65,766 Non-current liabilities



Lease obligations 11,379 7,739 Deferred tax liability 1,632 1,837 Other non-current liabilities 5,137 7,515 TOTAL LIABILITIES 108,350 82,857





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Share capital 219,732 219,440 Warrants 834 834 Contributed surplus (17,396) (22,804) Foreign currency translation reserve (1,408) 1,438 Accumulated deficit (77,296) (49,698) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 124,466 149,210





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 232,816 232,067







Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

[Expressed in thousands of US dollars]

For the six months ended June 30,

2022

2021



$000

$000 Operating activities







Net loss for the period

(27,598)

(6,800)









Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

4,211

2,328 Share-based compensation

5,570

1,745 Non-cash other expense (income), net

(2,908)

1,281 Non-cash finance expense

376

1,408 Income tax expense (recovery), net

(25)

—









Changes in working capital items:







Trade and other receivables

(20,456)

(36,884) Prepaid expense

(854)

(533) Trade and other payables

24,115

34,052 Deferred revenue

213

(21) Cash used in operations

(17,356)

(3,424)









Income taxes paid

(207)

— Cash flows used in operating activities

(17,563)

(3,424)









Investing activities







Receipts from net investment in lease

193

8 Purchases of property and equipment, net

(947)

(207) Capitalization of Platform development costs

(412)

— Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired

(42,458)

(6,595) Cash flows used in investing activities

(43,624)

(6,794)









Financing activities







Repayment of borrowings

—

99 Proceeds from issuance of common shares

130

— Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares

—

15,784 Common share repurchase

—

(20,297) Repayment of other current and non-current liability

(2,138)

(304) Repayment of lease obligation

(2,662)

(1,781) Cash flows used in financing activities

(4,670)

(6,499)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(65,857)

(16,717) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(1,247)

(525) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

111,396

37,039 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

44,292

19,797

