e-Contact Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Clients Deliver Enhanced Customer Experiences with Its Lynn Platform

"e-Contact has designed a notably flexible and agnostic platform, able to respond to the increasingly fluctuating CX environment," said Juan Gonzalez, Research Director. "By enabling a range of integrations and customization options, Lynn is easy to scale and maintain, which permits customers to gain value quickly and efficiently."

Lynn works through representational state transfer (REST) application program interface (APIs) to connect with contact center engagement solutions and integrate workflows and existing system investments. Leveraging this robust middle orchestration, users can design a common front-end framework to have a consistent, seamless flow across channels. Lynn also used a transcription engine to integrate IVR text to voice channels and supply all the relevant information and transcripts to a live agent. It gathers known context about the user's account to answer questions, driving satisfying personalized customer experiences.

Furthermore, Lynn can receive any media that the channel supports, porting it into the platform via open Internet Protocol on APIs. It collaborates closely with Genesys Cloud contact center solutions and uses REST APIs as the connectors to function agnostically with a variety of cloud contact center systems. Tested and stable for handling high traffic volumes through the cloud, the platform delivers reliable performance and scalability. On-premise deployments are also an option for clients requiring it for data security, and the dockerized environment makes it relatively simple to use.

"e-Contact and the Lynn team prioritize adding functionality modules and channel support based on the client's user experience," noted Nicholas Baugh, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Overall, its ability to enable digital transformation strategies so that businesses of all sizes can get more value out of their existing systems and customer engagement strategy has firmly established e-Contact as a name to reckon with in the contact center solutions market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About e-Contact S.A.

Since 1999, e-Contact has been a Latin America reference in the contact center infrastructure and customer service solutions, one of the Gold Partners from Genesys Contact Center solutions and awarded as the most certified team across the world. Today Lynn has started the same path to provided to the companies a natural way to embrace digital transformation in a customer centric world. Enjoy us.

