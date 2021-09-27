E-Commerce leader Cymax Group named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail

BURNABY, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Cymax Group Technologies, a leading multi-channel e-commerce and e-commerce enablement provider, has been named one of Canada's top performing companies in 2021 by the Globe and Mail. The Report on Business list of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canada's boldest businesses based on three-year revenue growth. Cymax Group earned position number 294 of 448 on this year's list for its three-year growth of 118%.

"It's an honour to be recognized as one of Canada's top growing companies," said Riz Somji, CEO of Cymax Group. "This past 18 months have impacted so many industries across Canada, it's inspiring to see so many companies adapting and thriving in this environment, as we collectively navigated change and uncertainty."

From design to delivery, Cymax Group is elevating the e-commerce and freight experience for its furniture vendors and clients through its end-to-end solutions that seamlessly integrate with marketplaces and carrier partners. Cymax Group's AI-powered multi-channel platform helps its retail partners optimize products, manage listings and inventory and rapidly scale across leading channels and its own boutique marketplaces, Homesquare and Cymax Business. Its logistics business, Freight Club, helps vendors of all stripes fulfill their e-commerce parcel and less than full truckload (LTL) shipments using its network of carriers across North America.

"We've seen a seismic shift in consumer demand as the pandemic has encouraged many to purchase large, essential pieces for their home or office online," adds Somji. "I'm very proud of my team for stepping up to the challenge and working so hard to help our vendors and clients succeed. Through very difficult times, Cymax Group has helped hundreds of companies manage through both unprecedented demand as consumers shifted to online purchases and severe challenges in the supply chain as much of the world continues to struggle with Covid-19."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking celebrates entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking after completing the in-depth application process.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

Cymax Group was also named a finalist for Company of the Year – Anchor in the BC Tech Association's 2021 Technology Impact Awards (TIAs) and Somji was recently named one of seven EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific award winners, which recognizes entrepreneurs leading companies whose unbounded innovation, growth and prosperity is transforming lives. Winners for both awards will be announced this fall.

About Cymax Group Technologies

Cymax Group is a leading provider of eCommerce technology and services that enable seamless activation and scale from design to delivery. Through boutique marketplaces Homesquare and Cymax Business, Cymax offers exclusive access to new markets and consumers; Channel Gate delivers integrated tech and services across leading marketplaces, and Freight Club provides retailers access to an expanded carrier network and enterprise rates through its logistics tech platform.

www.cymaxgroup.com

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

The full list of 2021's Canada's Top Growing Companies winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine, now available online.

