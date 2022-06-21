E Automotive Inc. d/b/a EINC. Announces Voting Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E INC (TSX: EINC) ("EINC" or the "Company") announced today the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the "Meeting").
Each of the eight nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. E INC received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of Votes
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Jason Chapnik
|
33,275,819
|
99.741 %
|
86,523
|
0.259 %
|
Erin Elofson
|
33,362,142
|
99.999 %
|
200
|
0.001 %
|
Richard Gibbs
|
33,357,251
|
99.985 %
|
5,091
|
0.015 %
|
Michael Lane
|
33,148,665
|
99.360 %
|
213,677
|
0.640 %
|
Jason McClenahan
|
33,169,646
|
99.422 %
|
192,696
|
0.578 %
|
Robert McConkey
|
33,148,665
|
99.360 %
|
213,677
|
0.640 %
|
James Merkur
|
33,275,819
|
99.741 %
|
86,523
|
0.259 %
|
Steven Spooner
|
33,296,453
|
99.803 %
|
65,889
|
0.197 %
Ordinary resolutions approving the appointment of Deloitte LLP as E INC's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year and E INC's new global employee stock purchase plan were also passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.
Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under E INC's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About EINC
E INC is an automotive technology company on a mission to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience. E INC is connecting the automotive wholesale and retail experiences – two worlds that have historically been kept apart. E INC's brands and their technologies make it easy for a vehicle to move between buyers and sellers throughout its entire ownership lifecycle.
SOURCE E Automotive Inc.
For further information: Andy Bohlin, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 802-734-4475
