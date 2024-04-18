Dyslexia Canada Welcomes New Chair of the Board

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Dyslexia Canada today announced that Stuart Bruce has been appointed Chair of the Board by the organization's Board of Directors. Stuart Bruce succeeds Keith Gray, who founded Dyslexia Canada and has provided exemplary service to the organization since its inception.

"I am honoured to have Stuart Bruce succeed me as Dyslexia Canada's Chair," said Keith Gray, "His ongoing dedication to our mission and ability to lead with purpose will be vital as we continue to break down barriers for Canadians living with dyslexia."

Stuart Bruce's strategic oversight, entrepreneurial background, and experience as a CEO will continue to propel Dyslexia Canada's mission forward. As a Founding Member, Board Member and someone with dyslexia himself, Mr. Bruce has a deep understanding of the needs of those with dyslexia and what they can achieve with support. Stuart obtained an Honors Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario and obtained a Chartered Accountant designation from the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

"I feel privileged to continue my work with Dyslexia Canada and step into the role of Chair," said Stuart Bruce. "I'm committed to ensuring that individuals with dyslexia have the advocacy and resources they need to thrive."

Dyslexia Canada extends its profound gratitude to outgoing Chair and Founding Member, Keith Gray. His transformative leadership has strengthened the organization. Mr. Gray will continue his support of Dyslexia Canada as an Emeritus Board Member.

Dyslexia Canada is a national charity committed to ensuring that every child in Canada with dyslexia gets a fair and equitable education. Dyslexia Canada was formed in 2016 to ensure that there was a national voice and forum to advocate for all Canadian children with dyslexia. By partnering with professional organizations, experts, and advocates, Dyslexia Canada strives to drive systemic change by engaging and educating the public and establishing legislation specific to recognizing and supporting children with dyslexia within the public education system.

