Dyslexia Canada Supports Alberta's Review of English Language Arts Curriculum

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Alberta's proposed update of the K to 3 English Language Arts curriculum is very encouraging. It is estimated that 99,000 Alberta students struggle with reading, writing and spelling because of dyslexia. Therefore Dyslexia Canada supports the need for the Alberta Language Arts curriculum to be updated to meet their needs.

Students, parents and teachers deserve and must have an updated curriculum that will teach children to read, write and spell. Without it, children with dyslexia will continue to suffer greatly. They are often bullied, treated as stupid and outcasts due to their literacy difficulties. Parents do not know what to do. Teachers are not adequately trained.

Unlike other countries such as the US and UK, the education systems in Canada do not recognize dyslexia or provide the support children with dyslexia need. Our educators use the "wait and see" approach. It usually results in "wait and fail". As Dr. George Georgiou, Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Alberta, has said, "The new curriculum starts by putting emphasis on phonological awareness and phonics, that we know lays the foundation for kids to become accurate readers". Dyslexia Canada agrees.

School curriculum updates that pertain to literacy are required in all provinces and territories. Congratulations to Alberta for leading the way.

