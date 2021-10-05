Dyslexia Canada's Mark it Read Campaign, supported by IG Wealth Management, Shines a Light on Increasing Literacy Gaps during October

To mark International Dyslexia Awareness Month Dyslexia Canada will be lighting buildings and monuments red across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Now in its fourth year, Mark it Read for Dyslexia is a national campaign designed to raise awareness and support Canadian children living with dyslexia. Launched by Dyslexia Canada and sponsored by IG Wealth Management, the campaign shows support to children and families along their educational journey during October, which is International Dyslexia Awareness month.

"As a founding partner of Dyslexia Canada, IG Wealth Management is proud to help champion the charity's annual Mark it Read campaign," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "By improving literacy among young Canadians and those most vulnerable, we can help foster better-educated and more financially confident communities across the country.

For the many kids struggling with dyslexia, the red pen is a constant reminder of the lack of awareness and support needed for them to learn to read, write and spell with their peers and be successful in school and in life. To personify the challenges these children face, the campaign will light buildings and monuments in red across Canada throughout October.

Background

Canada's literacy gap was an issue before the pandemic. However, the ongoing educational disruptions and instability have exacerbated the problem to a crisis point for those most vulnerable, including children with dyslexia.

"Families and educators are struggling to provide the resources needed to help students with dyslexia learn to read. The situation has gotten worse over the last 18 months as an increasing number of children are failing to learn to read.. It is heart-breaking as we know that over 75% of children who do not master reading by grade 3 will continue to struggle with reading," says Christine Staley, Executive Director of Dyslexia Canada. "For parents and students with dyslexia, the only options to get help are to either wait years for school assessments and hope that educators have the resources to provide support, or pay tens of thousands of dollars in private assessments and tutors".

Dyslexia is a specific learning disability that affects reading and writing. In Canada, 2 – 4 children in every classroom has dyslexia. "The truth is, getting the help a child with dyslexia needs to learn the fundamental skill of reading is out of reach for most Canadians families, and teachers are not being provided the tools and resources they require," says Keith Gray, Chair of Dyslexia Canada. "We are hearing stories of children being grades behind. Their parents and teachers are feeling helpless. We need a comprehensive approach at a systemic level that ensures children with dyslexia get the education and chance at life that they deserve."

Canadians are encouraged to visit the lit-up buildings and monuments and share a photo using #MarkItRead2021. You can also help with their mission by donating on their site. Please visit Dyslexia Canada to learn more.

About Dyslexia Canada

Dyslexia Canada is a national charity committed to ensuring that every child in Canada with dyslexia gets a fair and equitable education.

Dyslexia Canada was formed in 2016 to ensure that there was a national voice and forum to advocate for all Canadian children with dyslexia. By partnering with professional organizations, experts and advocates, Dyslexia Canada strives to drive systemic change by engaging and educating the public and establishing legislation specific to recognizing and remediating dyslexia. Dyslexia Canada is on a mission to establish legislation in each Canadian province to identify children early and ensure mandatory remediation throughout the education system.

For additional information about dyslexia and the Mark it Read campaign, please visit www.markitread.ca.

