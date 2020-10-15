To mark International Dyslexia Month, Dyslexia Canada and IG Wealth Management will be lighting buildings and monuments across Canada red

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted roles and routines in countless ways. As parents and educators face increasing pressure to determine how to best educate students, those with dyslexia are being left behind.

"Even before the pandemic, families and educators struggled to provide the resources needed to help students with dyslexia. Now, their struggles are amplified – and their voices are being lost," said Christine Staley, Executive Director, Dyslexia Canada. "We are hearing stories of children falling behind, and their parents feeling helpless. For many families, access to the educational resources and support they need is unaffordable and out of reach, leading to greater inequities and learning barriers."

In Canada, 1 in 5 children struggles with dyslexia. For parents, educators and students with dyslexia, the move to online/digital-first learning can lead to inaccessible material, widening learning gaps and further exclusion from meaningful education.

"More needs to be done to ensure every dyslexic child in Canada has access to the resources he or she needs to succeed," noted Ms. Staley. "Dyslexia Canada is committed to raising awareness across the country and to helping ensure dyslexic kids get the support they require."

Mark it Read Campaign in October

Now in its third year, Mark it Read, presented by IG Wealth Management, is a national campaign designed to raise awareness and support the 10-20 per cent of Canadian children living with dyslexia. Launched by Dyslexia Canada and sponsored by IG Wealth Management, the campaign is designed to support children and families along their educational journey.

Dyslexia is a specific learning disability in reading and writing. For the many kids struggling with dyslexia, the teacher's red pen is a constant reminder of the lack of awareness and support needed for them to learn to read, write and spell with their peers and be successful in school and in life. Dyslexia Canada is on a mission to establish legislation in each Canadian province to identify children early and ensure mandatory remediation throughout the education system.

"IG Wealth Management is proud to help champion the cause of Dyslexia Canada by supporting the Mark it Read campaign," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "Together we can improve literacy among young Canadians and help ensure no child gets left behind. Educational support reduces the mental, social and economic repercussions of Dyslexia, resulting in a better-educated and more financially confident community."

To personify the challenges these children have in school, the campaign will light buildings and monuments across Canada red throughout October, which is International Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Dyslexia Canada and IG Wealth Management will be inviting Canadians to visit the lit-up buildings and monuments and share a photo using #markitread. Please visit Dyslexia Canada to find a lighting event near you.

For more information about Dyslexia and the Mark it Read campaign, please visit www.markitread.ca and sign up for the newsletter. You can also join the conversation on social media by sharing the images of the buildings and monuments lit up using #markitread or donating on their site.

About Dyslexia Canada

Dyslexia Canada is a national charity committed to ensuring that every child in Canada with dyslexia gets a fair and equitable education.

Dyslexia Canada was formed in 2016 to ensure that there was a national voice and forum to advocate for all Canadian children with dyslexia. By partnering with professional organizations, experts and advocates, Dyslexia Canada strives to drive systemic change by engaging and educating the public and establishing legislation specific to recognizing and remediating dyslexia.

