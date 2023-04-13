Dyslexia Canada partners with Humber College Students to Call for Universal Screening

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Dyslexia Canada has teamed up with students from Humber College's Film and Television Production program to create a powerful PSA advocating for universal screening and increased awareness of dyslexia. The video, featuring actors and crew members with dyslexia, emphasizes the importance of universal screening and support to help children with dyslexia reach their full potential. Dyslexia is the most common learning disability in Canada and often goes undiagnosed.

Michael Milson, the director of the PSA and a graduating student, explained that the project supports Dyslexia Canada's call to action to school boards across Canada to regularly screen all children starting in kindergarten. "My hope for people to take away from this is a general awareness and empathy for the issues people with dyslexia face when undiagnosed, as a way to insight action," he explained.

Alberta is currently the only province that has put in place a universal screening program. Dyslexia Canada has expressed optimism about the recent commitment made by Ontario and New Brunswick to introduce universal screening in schools, starting in the 2023-24 academic year. "I hope that school boards across the country will follow suit in implementing similar measures," said Alicia Smith, the executive director of Dyslexia Canada. "Universal screening is an essential step towards ensuring that students at risk for reading difficulties and dyslexia receive intervention when it is most effective, in kindergarten and grade one," emphasized the executive director of Dyslexia Canada, Alicia Smith.

Dyslexia Canada calls on all parents to contact their provincial legislative member and school board to commit to implementing universal screening in their schools. For more information about universal screening and to watch the PSA, visit www.dyslexiacanada.org/screening .

Dyslexia Canada thanks Tania Gonçalves (producer), Taariq Cooper-Thomas (director of photography), Riley Wadden (Key Grip/Gaffer), Joshua Babcock (colourist), Jared Young (camera operator), Hannah Downey (focus puller/1st A.C.), Amanda Ellsworth (2nd A.C.), Maia McMillan (location mixer/sound recordist), Will Smith-Blyth (boom operator), Coal Forsyth-Dymock (production designer), Andrew Cox (editor), Darshan Dasilva and Madelyn Kleinsasser (VFX artists), Thomas Tantalo (dialogue and SFX editor) and Angel Torres (final mixer).

