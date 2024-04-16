Dyslexia Canada Applauds British Columbia's Universal Screening Announcement

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Dyslexia Canada, a national charity dedicated to advocating for children with dyslexia, commends British Columbia for its recent announcement of early universal reading screening. This milestone represents a significant step forward in ensuring every child in British Columbia receives the support they need to thrive.

"One of Dyslexia Canada's key goals is to ensure that every child in Canada is screened in kindergarten," said Alicia Smith, Executive Director of Dyslexia Canada. "Early screening is the first step in ensuring that the approximately 750,000 children with dyslexia in Canada are properly identified and supported at school."

Early screening is essential since it allows children at risk for reading difficulties, including children with dyslexia, to be identified and supported before they begin to struggle, preventing academic setbacks and emotional distress. Screening takes only 5 to 10 minutes per child and can be conducted at school by trained educators. With universal screening, British Columbia is taking a proactive approach to support the educational needs of all students, regardless of their learning differences.

"Reading difficulties can be prevented for over 95% of all children, including those with dyslexia, when schools screen students and provide effective early intervention starting in kindergarten," added Smith. "This commitment from the Government of British Columbia signifies a crucial investment in the future of our children, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to succeed."

Evidence-based universal screening is also vital for improving equity in education. In the past, British Columbia, like many other Canadian provinces, relied on assessments of a child's reading level to guide instruction and intervention. Reading level assessments are not research-based, and are highly vulnerable to bias, contributing to underachievement in literacy for indigenous children, children from low socioeconomic backgrounds, and multilingual learners. Screening young students using highly researched, valid, and reliable measures, the province will prevent children at risk for reading failure from slipping through the cracks.

"We applaud the Government of British Columbia for prioritizing the well-being and success of all students by committing to early universal screening," said Smith. "This initiative aligns with Dyslexia Canada's mission to ensure that every child with dyslexia in Canada receives a fair and equitable education. We look forward to collaborating with the government and other partners to support the successful implementation of this crucial program."

With this announcement, British Columbia joins Alberta and Ontario as national leaders in evidence-based early screening. Once this new initiative is fully in place, 63% of children across Canada will be screened in kindergarten. Dyslexia Canada urges other provinces and territories to follow British Columbia's lead in implementing early universal screening to ensure all children, regardless of postal code, receive the support they need to reach their full potential.

