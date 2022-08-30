Dynamite Night Market at Markham Fairgrounds - September 2-4, 2022

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Producers of Waterfront Night Market presents the Inaugural Dynamite Night Market exclusively at the Markham Fairgrounds.

Dynamite the Dragon is all grown up and bringing an explosion of culture, flavours, and entertainment to the Markham Fairgrounds! In continuing the legacy and honouring the traditions and heritage of Asian culture for the Next Generation; we welcome guests of all-ages on an adventure of discovery with three interactive zones. Anchored by the signature Pan-Asian Food Festival, and featuring the Illuminasian Lantern Zone and Dynamite World Inflatable Kids Zone.

Enjoy the tastiest interactive experience with the whole family. Explore Pan-Asian cuisines emulated by our traditional street-styled vendors and create loving memories through the Illuminasian Zone and interactive Dynamite World. Kids receive a complimentary Dynamite Passport (12 & Under - Limited One Passport per Paid Adult Ticket) to adventure through the festival and collect activity stamps, including picture-perfect moments to capture the kids with cultural lion costumes, drums, and floating a water lantern in the custom-built water display.

Opening Ceremony by Sifu Ian Chow of Northern Legs Southern Fists, showcasing traditional Lion Dance & Dragon Show, along with Saturday night Kung-Fu Demo, accompanied nightly with light music by different Asian Canadian performers.

Event: DYNAMITE NIGHT MARKET

Dates: September 02-04, 2022

Show Hours: FRI: 4PM-12AM / SAT: 2PM-12AM / SUN: 2PM-10PM

Location: Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan Rd, Markham, ON- L3P 3J3

Get Tickets // Official Website: www.DynamiteNightMarket.com

Social Media: Instagram: (@dynamitenightmarket) // (@wnmfest)

Facebook: (Dynamite Night Market) // (Waterfront Night Market)

About WNM • Following 13 years of successfully producing the Waterfront Night Market – in remaining dedicated towards the continuance and growth of amplifying Asian recognition and representation; the inception of Dynamite Night Market is envisioned to facilitate the unparalleled platform for the Next Generation to explore, celebrate, and bridge CAN-Asian significances and traditions of culture, and heritage.

About NAAAP Toronto (North American Association of Asian Professionals – Toronto Chapter) • NAAAP Toronto is a not for profit association and a Canadian Chapter of the North American Association of Asian Professionals with over 30 city branches spanning across the United States, Canada, and China. Driven by volunteer effort combined with broad based professional peer group collaboration, NAAAP Toronto is dedicated to fostering leadership, career advancement, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

SOURCE Toronto Waterfront Night Market