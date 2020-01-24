Dynamic Funds wins FundGrade A+® Awards across its fund line-up

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that it has won 24 2019 FundGrade A+® Awards across multiple fund categories. The annual FundGrade A+ Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the previous calendar year.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the FundGrade A+ awards again this year. More importantly, we are pleased we are able to offer our clients such a breadth of award-winning funds across our line-up. Congratulations to the 1832 Asset Management team for these exceptional results," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

Dynamic Funds' award-winning funds for 2019 are:

Fund CIFSC Category Number of Funds in the category Start date* Dynamic Asset Allocation Private Pool Tactical Balanced 211 1/31/2016 Dynamic Blue Chip Balanced Fund Global Neutral Balanced 899 1/31/2010 Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Global Fixed Income Balanced 389 1/31/2016 Dynamic Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 356 1/31/2010 Dynamic Equity Income Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 356 1/31/2010 Dynamic Financial Services Fund Financial Services Equity 57 1/31/2010 Dynamic Global Asset Allocation Fund Global Equity Balanced 754 1/31/2010 Dynamic Global Balanced Fund Global Neutral Balanced 899 1/31/2014 Dynamic Global Dividend Fund Global Equity 1,100 1/31/2010 Dynamic Global Equity Private Pool Class Global Equity 1,100 1/31/2016 Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund Global Infrastructure Equity 53 1/31/2010 Dynamic Global Yield Private Pool Global Neutral Balanced 899 1/31/2016 Dynamic International Dividend Private Pool International Equity 382 1/31/2017 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Precious Metals Equity 39 1/31/2010 Dynamic Strategic Resource Class Natural Resources Equity 88 1/31/2012 Dynamic Tactical Bond Private Pool Canadian Fixed Income 310 1/31/2016 Dynamic Total Return Bond Fund Canadian Fixed Income 310 1/31/2011 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Neutral Balanced 899 1/31/2012 Dynamic U.S. Strategic Yield Fund Tactical Balanced 211 1/31/2017 DynamicEdge Balanced Growth Portfolio Global Neutral Balanced 899 1/31/2010 DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio Global Fixed Income Balanced 389 1/31/2013 DynamicEdge Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 754 1/31/2010 Marquis Balanced Class Portfolio Global Neutral Balanced 899 1/31/2013 Marquis Balanced Income Portfolio Global Neutral Balanced 899 1/31/2010

*As used by Fundata to calculate relevant time period. The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2019.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. FundGrade Ratings are subject to change every month. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

