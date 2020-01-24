Dynamic Funds wins FundGrade A+® Awards across its fund line-up Français

News provided by

Dynamic Funds

Jan 24, 2020, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that it has won 24 2019 FundGrade A+® Awards across multiple fund categories. The annual FundGrade A+ Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the previous calendar year.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the FundGrade A+ awards again this year. More importantly, we are pleased we are able to offer our clients such a breadth of award-winning funds across our line-up. Congratulations to the 1832 Asset Management team for these exceptional results," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

Dynamic Funds' award-winning funds for 2019 are:

Fund

CIFSC Category

Number

of Funds

in the

category

Start date*

Dynamic Asset Allocation Private Pool

Tactical Balanced

211

1/31/2016 

Dynamic Blue Chip Balanced Fund

Global Neutral Balanced

899

1/31/2010

Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool

Global Fixed Income Balanced

389

1/31/2016

Dynamic Dividend Fund

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity

356

1/31/2010

Dynamic Equity Income Fund

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity

356

1/31/2010

Dynamic Financial Services Fund

Financial Services Equity

57

1/31/2010

Dynamic Global Asset Allocation Fund

Global Equity Balanced

754

1/31/2010

Dynamic Global Balanced Fund

Global Neutral Balanced

899

1/31/2014

Dynamic Global Dividend Fund

Global Equity

1,100

1/31/2010

Dynamic Global Equity Private Pool Class

Global Equity

1,100

1/31/2016

Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund

Global Infrastructure Equity

53

1/31/2010

Dynamic Global Yield Private Pool

Global Neutral Balanced

899

1/31/2016

Dynamic International Dividend Private Pool

International Equity

382

1/31/2017

Dynamic Precious Metals Fund

Precious Metals Equity

39

1/31/2010

Dynamic Strategic Resource Class

Natural Resources Equity

88

1/31/2012

Dynamic Tactical Bond Private Pool

Canadian Fixed Income

310

1/31/2016

Dynamic Total Return Bond Fund

Canadian Fixed Income

310

1/31/2011

Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class

Global Neutral Balanced

899

1/31/2012

Dynamic U.S. Strategic Yield Fund

Tactical Balanced

211

1/31/2017

DynamicEdge Balanced Growth Portfolio

Global Neutral Balanced

899

1/31/2010

DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio

Global Fixed Income Balanced

389

1/31/2013

DynamicEdge Growth Portfolio

Global Equity Balanced

754

1/31/2010

Marquis Balanced Class Portfolio

Global Neutral Balanced

899

1/31/2013

Marquis Balanced Income Portfolio

Global Neutral Balanced

899

1/31/2010

*As used by Fundata to calculate relevant time period. The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2019.

About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards
FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. FundGrade Ratings are subject to change every month. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416-448-7044

Related Links

http://www.dynamic.ca

Organization Profile

Dynamic Funds

You just read:

Dynamic Funds wins FundGrade A+® Awards across its fund line-up

News provided by

Dynamic Funds

Jan 24, 2020, 09:00 ET