TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that it won 30 awards at the annual FundGrade A+ Awards across multiple mutual fund and ETF categories. These awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the FundGrade A+ Awards again this year. More importantly, we are pleased to provide our clients with a broad choice of actively managed, award-winning funds and ETFs to address their needs. Congratulations to our Investment Management Team for these outstanding results," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.D

Dynamic Funds' award-winning funds for 2021 are:

FundGrade A+ Winner CIFSC category Number of

funds in the

category FundGrade Start Date Mutual funds Dynamic Alternative Managed Risk Private Pool Tactical Balanced 179 1/31/2019 Dynamic Asia Pacific Equity Fund Asia Pacific Equity 44 1/31/2012 Dynamic Asset Allocation Private Pool Tactical Balanced 179 1/31/2016 Dynamic Blue Chip Balanced Fund Global Neutral Balanced 893 1/31/2012 Dynamic Blue Chip Equity Fund Global Equity 1127 1/31/2012 Dynamic Canadian Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 277 1/31/2012 Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Global Fixed Income Balanced 415 1/31/2016 Dynamic Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 277 1/31/2012 Dynamic Financial Services Fund Financial Services Equity 50 1/31/2012 Dynamic Global Asset Allocation Fund Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2012 Dynamic Global Balanced Fund Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2014 Dynamic Global Equity Fund Global Equity 1127 1/31/2014 Dynamic Global Equity Private Pool Global Equity 1127 1/31/2016 Dynamic International Dividend Private Pool International Equity 382 1/31/2017 Dynamic International Equity Fund International Equity 382 1/31/2012 Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class Global Neutral Balanced 893 1/31/2012 Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class Global Equity 1127 1/31/2012 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Precious Metals Equity 45 1/31/2012 Dynamic Preferred Yield Class Preferred Share Fixed Income 50 1/31/2014 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2012 Dynamic U.S. Equity Private Pool U.S. Equity 833 1/31/2016 DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio Global Fixed Income Balanced 415 1/31/2013 DynamicEdge Balanced Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2012 DynamicEdge Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2012 Marquis Institutional Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2012 Active ETFs* Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF (DXC) Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 277 1/31/2018 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF (DXO) High Yield Fixed Income 242 1/31/2018 Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF (DXG) Global Equity 1127 1/31/2018 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF (DXF) Financial Services Equity 50 1/31/2018 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (DXP) Preferred Share Fixed Income 50 1/31/2018

The FundGrade calculation date for the awards is December 31, 2021.

*1832 Asset Management L.P., of which Dynamic Funds is a division, assumed full operational and investment management responsibilities of these Dynamic Active ETFs from BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock Canada) on December 3, 2021. Prior to that time, they were managed by BlackRock Canada and invested in selected Dynamic Funds.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month.

