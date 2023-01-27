TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced that it won 18 awards at the annual FundGrade A+® Awards across multiple mutual fund and ETF categories. These awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the FundGrade A+® Awards again this year. We firmly believe that Legitimately Active Management® matters – in partnership with sound financial advice. Congratulations to our Investment Management team for these outstanding results for our clients," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

Dynamic Funds' award-winning mutual funds and ETFs for 2022 are:

FundGrade A+® Winner CIFSC category Number of

funds in the

category FundGrade

Start Date Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF (DXC) Canadian Dividend &

Income Equity 271 1/31/2018 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF (DXO) High Yield Fixed Income 191 1/31/2018 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (DXP) Preferred Share Fixed

Income 50 1/31/2018 Dynamic Advantage Bond Fund Canadian Fixed Income 311 1/31/2013 Dynamic Alternative Managed Risk Private Pool

Class Tactical Balanced 174 1/31/2019 Dynamic Canadian Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend &

Income Equity 271 1/31/2013 Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Global Fixed Income

Balanced 465 1/31/2016 Dynamic Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend &

Income Equity 271 1/31/2013 Dynamic Global Yield Private Pool Global Neutral Balanced 950 1/31/2016 Dynamic International Dividend Private Pool International Equity 399 1/31/2017 Dynamic North American Dividend Private Pool North American Equity 81 1/31/2016 Dynamic Power Small Cap Fund Canadian Small/Mid Cap

Equity 126 1/31/2013 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Precious Metals Equity 45 1/31/2013 Dynamic Preferred Yield Class Preferred Share Fixed

Income 50 1/31/2014 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 735 1/31/2013 Dynamic U.S. Monthly Income Fund Global Equity Balanced 735 1/31/2014 DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio Global Fixed Income

Balanced 465 1/31/2013 DynamicEdge Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 735 1/31/2013

The FundGrade calculation date for the awards is December 31, 2022.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® and Legitimately Active Management® are registered trademarks of their owner, used under license and a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month. For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

