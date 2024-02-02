TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced that it won 17 awards at the annual FundGrade A+ Awards across multiple mutual fund and ETF categories. These awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the FundGrade A+ Awards again – as we are driven to deliver Legitimately Active Management® for our clients, in partnership with sound financial advice. Congratulations to our Investment Management team for these outstanding results," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

Dynamic Funds' award-winning mutual funds and ETFs for 2023 are:

FundGrade A+ Winner CIFSC category Number of

funds in the

category FundGrade

Start Date Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF (DXC) Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 258 2018-01-31 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (DXV) Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 161 2019-01-31 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (DXP) Preferred Share Fixed Income 45 2018-01-31 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF (DXB) Canadian Fixed Income 311 2018-01-31 Dynamic Active Credit Strategies Private Pool Multi-Sector Fixed Income 139 2016-01-31 Dynamic Advantage Bond Fund Canadian Fixed Income 311 2014-01-31 Dynamic Canadian Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 258 2014-01-31 Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Global Fixed Income Balanced 488 2016-01-31 Dynamic Global Yield Private Pool Global Neutral Balanced 888 2016-01-31 Dynamic Investment Grade Floating Rate Fund Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 161 2014-01-31 Dynamic North American Dividend Private Pool North American Equity 76 2016-01-31 Dynamic Preferred Yield Class Preferred Share Fixed Income 45 2014-01-31 Dynamic Premium Balanced Private Pool Class Tactical Balanced 194 2019-01-31 Dynamic Premium Yield PLUS Fund Alternative Equity Focused 61 2019-01-31 Dynamic Tactical Bond Private Pool Canadian Fixed Income 311 2016-01-31 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 704 2014-01-31 Dynamic U.S. Strategic Yield Fund Global Equity Balanced 704 2014-01-31

The FundGrade calculation date for the awards is December 31, 2023.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of Scotia Global Asset Management, the registered business name of 1832 Asset Management L.P., the manager of the Fund, which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® and Legitimately Active Management® are registered trademarks of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license.

© Copyright 2024 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month. For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

