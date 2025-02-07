TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds won 18 awards at the annual FundGrade A+ Awards across multiple mutual fund and ETF categories. These awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year.

"We are thrilled with this recognition and the opportunity to highlight the results of our Investment Management team," says Mark Brisley, Head, Dynamic Funds. "We continually strive to deliver Legitimately Active Management® to our clients, and we thank Fundata for rewarding these efforts."

Dynamic Funds' award-winning mutual funds and ETFs for 2024 are:

Fund Name CIFSC Category Number of Funds in the Category FundGrade Start Date Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF (DXC) Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 83 2017-12-31 Dynamic Active Credit Strategies Private Pool Multi-Sector Fixed Income 51 2015-12-31 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (DXP) Preferred Share Fixed Income 28 2017-12-31 Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (DXV) Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 86 2018-12-31 Dynamic Advantage Bond Fund Canadian Fixed Income 137 2014-12-31 Dynamic Canadian Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 83 2014-12-31 Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund Global Fixed Income 112 2022-12-31 Dynamic Global Real Estate Fund Real Estate Equity 29 2014-12-31 Dynamic Global Yield Private Pool Global Neutral Balanced 224 2015-12-31 Dynamic Power Balanced Fund Canadian Equity Balanced 52 2014-12-31 Dynamic Power Canadian Growth Fund Canadian Focused Equity 70 2014-12-31 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Precious Metals Equity 17 2014-12-31 Dynamic Preferred Yield Class Preferred Share Fixed Income 28 2014-12-31 Dynamic Premium Balanced Private Pool Class Tactical Balanced 56 2018-12-31 Dynamic Premium Yield PLUS Fund Alternative Equity Focused 58 2018-12-31 Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund Alternative Credit Focused 27 2022-12-31 Dynamic Ultra Short Term Bond Fund Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 86 2014-12-31 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 187 2014-12-31

The FundGrade calculation date for the awards is December 31, 2024.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. The securities held by an ETF can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® and Legitimately Active Management® are registered trademarks of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month. For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here.

