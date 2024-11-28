Dynamic Funds reduces fees on Dynamic Active ETFs and other Dynamic Funds, announces year-end distribution estimates and other changes Français

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announces several updates today.

Dynamic Active ETFs fee reductions

Dynamic Funds is reducing management fees (MF) on a range of Dynamic Active Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), effective on or about December 6, 2024.

Dynamic ETF name

New MF

Current MF

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF (DXC)

0.45 %

0.60 %

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF (DXW)

0.50 %

0.70 %

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF (DXGE)

0.50 %

0.75 %

Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (DXV)

0.25 %

0.30 %

Dynamic Funds fee reductions

Dynamic Funds is making MF reductions on a range of actively managed fixed income Dynamic Funds, effective on or about December 6, as follows:

Dynamic Fund name

Series

New MF

Current MF

Dynamic Canadian Bond Fund

A, H

1.20 %

1.25 %

Dynamic High Yield Bond Fund

A, H

1.50 %

1.85 %

Dynamic High Yield Bond Fund

F, FH, I

0.75 %

0.85 %

Dynamic Short Term Bond Fund

A, H

0.85 %

1.15 %

Dynamic Short Term Bond Fund

F, FH, I

0.35 %

0.50 %

Dynamic Ultra Short Term Bond Fund

A, H

0.75 %

0.80 %

Dynamic Ultra Short Term Bond Fund

F, FH, I

0.25 %

0.30 %

Fixed administration fee reductions will also be made on the following fixed income and money market funds:

Dynamic Fund name

Series

New FAF

Current FAF

Dynamic Canadian Bond Fund

A

0.07 %

0.14 %

Dynamic Dollar-Cost Averaging Fund

A

0.12 %

0.17 %

Dynamic High Yield Bond Fund

A, H

0.06 %

0.14 %

Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund

A, F, FH, H, I

0.10 %

0.13 %

Dynamic Money Market Fund

A

0.12 %

0.14 %

Dynamic Short Term Bond Fund

A, H

0.09 %

0.15 %

Risk rating changes

The risk rating for the following funds will be changing, effective today. This change is in accordance with the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or the strategy of the funds associated with the new risk rating.

Dynamic Fund Name

New rating

Current rating

Dynamic Canadian Value Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Class

Low to Medium

Low

Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool

Low to Medium

Low

Dynamic Global Dividend Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Global Dividend Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Global Equity Income Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Value Fund of Canada

Medium

Low to Medium

DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio

Low to Medium

Low

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the funds can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

Sub-advisor change

The sub-advisor for the Canadian small cap component of the Marquis Institutional Canadian Equity Portfolio will change to Hillsdale Investment Management, effective on or about December 11, 2024. There will be no change to the investment objectives of the fund resulting from this change.

Estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series of Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series units of applicable Dynamic Funds (ETF Series) listed on the TSX for the 2024 tax year.

These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series at year end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 2024, so the actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates. We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 19, 2024. The record date for the 2024 final year-end distributions will be December 30, 2024, payable on January 3, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:

   Dynamic Active ETF and ETF Series

Ticker symbol (TSX)

Estimated reinvested distribution per unit ($)

Currency

Dynamic Active Bond ETF

DXBB

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF

DXBC

0.23506

CAD

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.39376

CAD

Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF

DXCB

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.15014

CAD

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

DXET

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.74666

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

6.24679

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG.U

0.00000

USD

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF

DXGE

0.43690

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF

DXAU

1.11812

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF

DXMO

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF

DXRE

0.19906

CAD

Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF

DXR

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

DXV

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

3.16459

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU.U

0.00000

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS

0.13453

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS.U

0.01391

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

DXBU

0.46984

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.05189

CAD

Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Series (1)

DXCO

N/A

CAD

Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund – ETF Series (1)

DXBG

N/A

CAD

Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund – ETF Series (1)

DXCP

N/A

CAD

(1)Reinvested distribution estimates are not available for these ETF Series that were launched after October 31, 2024.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and the Dynamic Active ETFs and Dynamic Funds' tax year end include, but are not limited to, the trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs and Dynamic Funds, and subscription and redemption activity.

To learn more about Dynamic Funds and Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit the Dynamic Funds website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Series A units are available for purchase to all investors, while Series F units are only available to investors who participate in eligible fee-based or wrap programs with their registered dealers. Differences in performance between these series are primarily due to differences in management fees and fixed administration fees. Performance results for Series F units may also appear higher than for Series A units as the management fee does not include the trailing commission.

