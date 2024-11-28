TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announces several updates today.

Dynamic Active ETFs fee reductions

Dynamic Funds is reducing management fees (MF) on a range of Dynamic Active Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), effective on or about December 6, 2024.

Dynamic ETF name New MF Current MF Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF (DXC) 0.45 % 0.60 % Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF (DXW) 0.50 % 0.70 % Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF (DXGE) 0.50 % 0.75 % Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (DXV) 0.25 % 0.30 %

Dynamic Funds fee reductions

Dynamic Funds is making MF reductions on a range of actively managed fixed income Dynamic Funds, effective on or about December 6, as follows:

Dynamic Fund name Series New MF Current MF Dynamic Canadian Bond Fund A, H 1.20 % 1.25 % Dynamic High Yield Bond Fund A, H 1.50 % 1.85 % Dynamic High Yield Bond Fund F, FH, I 0.75 % 0.85 % Dynamic Short Term Bond Fund A, H 0.85 % 1.15 % Dynamic Short Term Bond Fund F, FH, I 0.35 % 0.50 % Dynamic Ultra Short Term Bond Fund A, H 0.75 % 0.80 % Dynamic Ultra Short Term Bond Fund F, FH, I 0.25 % 0.30 %

Fixed administration fee reductions will also be made on the following fixed income and money market funds:

Dynamic Fund name Series New FAF Current FAF Dynamic Canadian Bond Fund A 0.07 % 0.14 % Dynamic Dollar-Cost Averaging Fund A 0.12 % 0.17 % Dynamic High Yield Bond Fund A, H 0.06 % 0.14 % Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund A, F, FH, H, I 0.10 % 0.13 % Dynamic Money Market Fund A 0.12 % 0.14 % Dynamic Short Term Bond Fund A, H 0.09 % 0.15 %

Risk rating changes

The risk rating for the following funds will be changing, effective today. This change is in accordance with the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or the strategy of the funds associated with the new risk rating.

Dynamic Fund Name New rating Current rating Dynamic Canadian Value Class Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Class Low to Medium Low Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Low to Medium Low Dynamic Global Dividend Class Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Global Dividend Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Global Equity Income Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Value Fund of Canada Medium Low to Medium DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio Low to Medium Low

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the funds can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

Sub-advisor change

The sub-advisor for the Canadian small cap component of the Marquis Institutional Canadian Equity Portfolio will change to Hillsdale Investment Management, effective on or about December 11, 2024. There will be no change to the investment objectives of the fund resulting from this change.

Estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series of Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series units of applicable Dynamic Funds (ETF Series) listed on the TSX for the 2024 tax year.

These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series at year end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 2024, so the actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates. We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 19, 2024. The record date for the 2024 final year-end distributions will be December 30, 2024, payable on January 3, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:

Dynamic Active ETF and ETF Series Ticker symbol (TSX) Estimated reinvested distribution per unit ($) Currency Dynamic Active Bond ETF DXBB 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF DXBC 0.23506 CAD Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.39376 CAD Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF DXCB 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB 0.15014 CAD Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF DXET 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.74666 CAD Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 6.24679 CAD Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG.U 0.00000 USD Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF DXGE 0.43690 CAD Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF DXAU 1.11812 CAD Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF DXMO 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF DXRE 0.19906 CAD Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF DXR 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF DXV 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 3.16459 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU.U 0.00000 USD Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS 0.13453 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS.U 0.01391 USD Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF DXBU 0.46984 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.05189 CAD Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Series (1) DXCO N/A CAD Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund – ETF Series (1) DXBG N/A CAD Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund – ETF Series (1) DXCP N/A CAD

(1)Reinvested distribution estimates are not available for these ETF Series that were launched after October 31, 2024.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and the Dynamic Active ETFs and Dynamic Funds' tax year end include, but are not limited to, the trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs and Dynamic Funds, and subscription and redemption activity.

