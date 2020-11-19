TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds was recognized for a number of funds and active ETFs across its line-up at the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. These awards recognize funds for their consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.



Periods recognized Portfolio Manager Mutual funds Dynamic Asia Pacific Equity Fund 3 and 5 years Benjamin Zhan, Dana Love Dynamic Dividend Fund 5 and 10 years Bill McLeod, Tom Dicker, Eric Benner, Oscar Belaiche Dynamic Energy Income Fund 3 years Jennifer Stevenson, Oscar Belaiche Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund 5 years Frank Latshaw, Oscar Belaiche Dynamic Power American Growth Class 3 and 5 years Noah Blackstein Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class 3 and 5 years Noah Blackstein Dynamic Precious Metals Fund 3 and 5 years Robert Cohen Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class 3 years Vishal Patel, Domenic Bellissimo Active ETFs Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF 3 years Don Simpson, Eric Mencke, Rory Ronan Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF 3 years David Fingold, Peter Rozenberg

"It is an honour to be recognized again this year, as it is testament to our unwavering commitment to providing leading, legitimately active investment solutions - both mutual funds and Active ETFs. Congratulations to our investment management team for this impressive achievement," said Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Dynamic Asia Pacific Equity Fund, Series A was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Asia Pacific Equity category for the three- and five-year periods ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 10 funds. Dynamic Dividend Fund, Series A was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category for the five- and 10-year periods ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 60 and 50 funds respectively. Dynamic Energy Income Fund, Series A was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Energy Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 11 funds. Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Infrastructure Equity category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 10 funds. Dynamic Power American Growth Class, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Equity category for the three- and five-year periods ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 147 and 131 funds respectively. Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Neutral Balanced category for the three- and five-year periods ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 168 and 144 funds respectively. Dynamic Precious Metals Fund, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Precious Metals Equity category for the three- and five-year periods ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 12 funds. Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Equity Balanced category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 147 funds. Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 16 funds. Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 23 funds. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

For standard performance data of the funds listed above, please visit https://dynamic.ca/en/company/media-centre/in-the-news/lipper-awards-2020.html.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments and ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

