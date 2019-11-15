Dynamic Funds Recognized at 2019 Lipper Fund Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds was recognized for a number of funds in its line-up at the 2019 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv. These awards recognize funds for their consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

Fund Periods recognized Portfolio Manager Dynamic Global Asset Allocation Fund 5 years David Fingold, Derek Amery Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund 5 years Frank Latshaw, Oscar Belaiche Dynamic Power American Growth Class 3 years Noah Blackstein Dynamic Precious Metals Fund 5 years Robert Cohen Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class 3 years Vishal Patel, Domenic Bellissimo DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio 5 years Judith Chan

"We are deeply committed to providing leading, legitimately active investment solutions, so these awards are a great honour. Congratulations to our dedicated investment management team for this impressive achievement," said Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

Dynamic Global Asset Allocation Fund, Series A was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Equity Balanced category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2019 out of a total of 115 funds. Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund, Series A was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Infrastructure Equity category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2019 out of a total of 11 funds. Dynamic Power American Growth Class, Series A was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2019 out of a total of 152 funds. Dynamic Precious Metals Fund, Series A, was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Precious Metals Equity category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2019 out of a total of 12 funds. Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class, Series A, was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Neutral Balanced category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2019 out of a total of 153 funds. DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio, Series A, was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2019 out of a total of 44 funds. The Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlights funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification per award universe wins the Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper.

For standard performance data of the funds listed above, please visit https://dynamic.ca/eng/media/Lipper-Awards.html.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

