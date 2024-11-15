TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announces the launch of three new ETF series of existing mutual funds, which will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today, to provide greater access to advisors and investors.

ETF series are available for Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund (DXBG), Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund (DXCP), and Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (DXCO). Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund and Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund are liquid alternative mutual funds.

"Our new actively managed ETFs provide investors with more choice to access our proven investment solutions in global fixed income and fixed income liquid alternatives to meet their investment goals," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

To learn more about these and other Dynamic Funds please visit the Dynamic Funds website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

