TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today the launch of Dynamic Retirement Income+ Fund, created for investors nearing or in retirement who are seeking income and the opportunity for capital appreciation.

"In today's low yield environment, the traditional approach to investing may not provide adequate retirement income – particularly as investors' retirement years can now stretch to 20 years or more. The good news is that with dividend yields currently elevated, now is an opportune time to invest in companies that can generate sustainable levels of income. Dynamic Retirement Income+ Fund was created for investors seeking income, primarily from dividend or distribution-paying securities, and can be an important part of any retirement income portfolio," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

The Fund seeks to provide total returns that have lower correlations to major stock or bond market indices in the form of income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying or distribution-paying equity securities. This is a liquid alternative mutual fund that can access a broader opportunity set, including the use of leverage, primarily created through the use of borrowing, and to a lesser extent derivatives and short selling.

The Fund is managed by Senior Vice-President & Portfolio Manager Oscar Belaiche, who is backed by the 23-member Equity Income Team. Mr. Belaiche has more than 39 years of business, operational and investment experience and manages a diverse group of funds within the equity, balanced and alternative/specialty categories, which are primarily geared to generating equity income and growth.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

