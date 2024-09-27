TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds introduces U.S. dollar units for three Dynamic Active ETFs: Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF (DXUS.U), Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF (DXU.U), and Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF (DXG.U), which are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) as of today. Management fees on the US dollar units are the same as the existing Canadian dollar units.

Fund name changes

Dynamic Funds also announces the name change of Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (DXV) to Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (DXV), and Dynamic Investment Grade Floating Rate Fund to Dynamic Ultra Short Term Bond Fund, effective today. The investment objective and strategies of the ETF and mutual fund remain unchanged. The ticker of the ETF also remains unchanged.

