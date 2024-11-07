TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds is pleased to announce it has been recognized with eight individual 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund awards across six categories. These awards are granted to investment solutions "that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers," according to LSEG Lipper.

"We are thrilled to have, once again, garnered recognition at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards in several categories, showcasing the strength of our investment management capabilities," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds. "Congratulations to our investment management teams for this significant accomplishment, as we continue to deliver industry-leading solutions to our clients."

The winning individual Funds and ETFs for the following periods ending July 31, 2024, are:

Dynamic Funds Individual awards Mutual Fund name Category Period(s) recognized Portfolio manager Fund category count Dynamic Canadian Dividend Fund - Series F Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 10 Years Don Simpson, Eric Mencke, Rory Ronan 49 Dynamic Global Real Estate Fund - Series F Real Estate Equity 5 Years Tom Dicker, Maria Benavente 14 Dynamic Global Real Estate Fund - Series F Real Estate Equity 10 Years Tom Dicker, Maria Benavente 12 Dynamic Global Yield Private Pool - Series FH Global Neutral Balanced 3 Years David L. Fingold, Bill McLeod, Jason Gibbs, Tarun Joshi, Tom Dicker, Ryan Nicholl, Derek Amery, Marc-André Gaudreau, Romas Budd, Roger Rouleau, Jeremy Lucas 190 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund - Series F Precious Metals Equity 10 Years Robert Cohen 11 Dynamic Preferred Yield Class - Series F Preferred Share Fixed Income 3 Years Marc-André Gaudreau, Roger Rouleau, Jeremy Lucas 11 Dynamic Preferred Yield Class - Series F Preferred Share Fixed Income 5 Years Marc-André Gaudreau, Roger Rouleau, Jeremy Lucas 10 Dynamic Tactical Bond Private Pool - Series FH Canadian Fixed Income 3 Years Romas Budd, Philippe Nolet, Rose Devli 91

For standard performance data and information about the Lipper Leader ratings of these funds, please visit the Dynamic Funds website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Series A units are available for purchase to all investors, while Series F units are only available to investors who participate in eligible fee-based or wrap programs with their registered dealers. Differences in performance between these series are primarily due to differences in management fees and fixed administration fees. Performance results for Series F units may also appear higher than for Series A units as the management fee does not include the trailing commission.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

