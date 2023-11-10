TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds is pleased to announce it has been recognized with 8 individual 2023 Refinitiv Lipper awards across 6 categories. These awards are granted to investment solutions "that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers," according to Refinitiv Lipper.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards again this year across a range of categories, and see both our mutual funds and Active ETFs represented," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds. "Congratulations to our investment management teams for this impressive achievement, as we uphold our mission to provide leading and legitimately active solutions to our clients."

The winning individual Funds and ETFs for the following periods ending July 31, 2023, are:

Mutual Fund/ETF name Category Period

recognized Portfolio Manager(s) Fund count Mutual funds Dynamic Active Credit

Strategies Private Pool Multi-Sector

Fixed Income 5 years Marc-André Gaudreau,

Roger Rouleau, Jeremy

Lucas 34 Dynamic Canadian Dividend

Fund Canadian

Dividend &

Income Equity 5 years Don Simpson, Eric

Mencke, Rory Ronan 58 Dynamic Global Real Estate Fund Real Estate

Equity 10 years Tom Dicker, Maria

Benavente, Oscar

Belaiche 12 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Precious

Metals Equity 10 years Robert Cohen, Nawojka

Wachowiak 11 Dynamic Preferred Yield

Class Preferred

Share Fixed

Income 3 years Marc-André Gaudreau,

Roger Rouleau, Jeremy

Lucas 12 Active ETFs Dynamic Active Investment

Grade Floating Rate ETF Canadian Short Term Fixed

Income 3 years Marc-André Gaudreau,

Roger Rouleau, Jeremy

Lucas 40 Dynamic Active Investment

Grade Floating Rate ETF Canadian Short

Term Fixed

Income 5 years Marc-André Gaudreau,

Roger Rouleau, Jeremy

Lucas 30 Dynamic Active Preferred

Shares ETF Preferred

Shares Fixed Income 5 years Marc-André Gaudreau,

Roger Rouleau, Jeremy

Lucas 13

For standard performance data and information about the Lipper Leader ratings of these funds, please visit the Dynamic Funds site.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank.® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | X (formerly Twitter): @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Lipper Leader ratings are subject to change every month. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information: For media enquiries: Alexandra Mathias, Scotia Global Asset Management Communications, [email protected], 647-537-8036