Dynamic Funds extends its Liquid Alternative line-up with Dynamic Credit Absolute Return II Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announces the launch of its fourth liquid alternative offering – Dynamic Credit Absolute Return II Fund – a credit-driven solution that is managed using investment strategies beyond the reach of a traditional mutual fund.

"We are pleased our liquid alternative line-up has been so well received – our liquid alternatives are a natural evolution for us, as Dynamic has a long history of providing both traditional mutual funds and hedge funds to Canadian investors," says Neal Kerr, President & CEO, Dynamic Funds. This latest Fund extends the recently launched suite of liquid alternatives, which include: Dynamic Alpha Performance II Fund, Dynamic Premium Yield PLUS Fund and Dynamic Real Estate & Infrastructure Income II Fund.

"This low correlation, absolute return strategy will help meet clients' evolving needs, particularly in today's challenging environment of low interest rates and heightened market volatility," adds Mr. Kerr.

Dynamic Credit Absolute Return II Fund seeks to maximize absolute returns over a complete market cycle through investment in diversified long and short positions of primarily North American credit securities and seeks to mitigate interest rate risk while maintaining a weighted averaged investment grade credit rating. The Fund is managed by Marc-André Gaudreau, head of Dynamic's Specialized Credit team, who has more than 20 years of industry experience and currently manages a similar investment strategy that was launched in January 2014.

For more information about any of Dynamic's liquid alternative offerings and how Active Alternatives can enhance investor portfolios, please visit http://www.dynamic.ca/activealts.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

