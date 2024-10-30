TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - 1832 Asset Management L.P., the manager of Dynamic Asia Pacific Equity Fund (the "Fund"), announced today that the sub-advisor of this Fund will become Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited, effective today.

There will be no change to the investment objectives of the Fund resulting from this change.

For further information on this and other Dynamic Funds, please visit Dynamic.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

© Copyright 2024 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |X : @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

