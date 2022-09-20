Dynamic Funds announces September 2022 cash distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs Français

News provided by

Dynamic Funds

Sep 20, 2022, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the September 2022 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record on September 27, 2022 will receive cash distributions for the respective ETFs payable on October 3, 2022. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:

Dynamic Active ETF

Ticker symbol (TSX)

Cash distribution per unit ($)

Distribution frequency

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.040

Monthly

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.057

Monthly

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

DXET

0.011

Quarterly

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.100

Quarterly

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.000

Quarterly

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.000

Monthly

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

0.066

Monthly

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.072

Monthly

Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF

DXR

0.083

Monthly

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.042

Monthly

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416-448-7044

Organization Profile

Dynamic Funds