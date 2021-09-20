TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the September 2021 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record on September 27, 2021 will receive cash distributions for the respective ETFs payable on September 30, 2021. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:

Dynamic Active ETF Ticker

symbol (TSX) Cash distribution

per unit ($) Distribution

frequency Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF DXET 0.014 Quarterly Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.061 Quarterly Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.013 Monthly Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF DXR 0.083 Monthly

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

