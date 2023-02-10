TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk rating for the following Dynamic Active ETFs will be changing, effective today. This change is in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objectives or strategy of the ETFs associated with the new risk ratings.

ETF New Risk Rating Current Risk Rating Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF (DXO) Low to Medium Low Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF (DXET) Medium to High Medium Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF (DXR) Medium Low to Medium

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the funds can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

