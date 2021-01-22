TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk rating for Dynamic Active Preferred Shares Fund will be changing from Low to Medium to Medium, effective on or about January 25, 2021. These changes are in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or strategy of the fund associated with its new risk rating.

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the fund can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds simplified prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

