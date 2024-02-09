TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk rating for Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF (the "Fund") will change from "Medium" to "Medium High", effective today. This change is in accordance with the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or the strategy of the Fund associated with the new risk rating.

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the Fund can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

