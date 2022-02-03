TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk rating for the following Dynamic Active ETF will be changing, effective today. This change is in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or strategy of the ETF associated with the new risk rating.

Fund New Risk Rating Current Risk Rating Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF (DXN) Medium Low to Medium



A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the ETF can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

