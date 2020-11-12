TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk rating for the following funds will be changing, effective on or about November 16, 2020. These changes are in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or strategy of the funds associated with their new risk ratings.

Fund New Risk Rating Current Risk Rating Dynamic Canadian Value Class Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Diversified Real Asset Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Energy Income Fund Medium to High Medium Dynamic European Equity Fund Medium to High Medium Dynamic Financial Services Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Power American Growth Fund (Series FN, N) Medium to High Medium Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class Medium to High Medium Dynamic Power Small Cap Fund Medium to High Medium Dynamic Strategic Resource Class High Medium to High Dynamic Value Fund of Canada Medium Low to Medium Marquis Institutional Balanced Portfolio Low to Medium Low

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of the funds can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds simplified prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

In addition, effective November 16, 2020, the fixed administration fee for Series H securities of Dynamic Premium Yield Class will be lowered to 0.20%.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

