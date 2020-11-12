Dynamic Funds announces risk rating and other changes on some of its Funds Français

News provided by

Dynamic Funds

Nov 12, 2020, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk rating for the following funds will be changing, effective on or about November 16, 2020. These changes are in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or strategy of the funds associated with their new risk ratings.

Fund

New Risk Rating

Current Risk Rating

Dynamic Canadian Value Class 

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Diversified Real Asset Fund 

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Energy Income Fund

Medium to High

Medium

Dynamic European Equity Fund

Medium to High

Medium

Dynamic Financial Services Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Dynamic Power American Growth Fund (Series FN, N) 

Medium to High

Medium

Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class

Medium to High

Medium

Dynamic Power Small Cap Fund

Medium to High

Medium

Dynamic Strategic Resource Class

High

Medium to High

Dynamic Value Fund of Canada 

Medium

Low to Medium

Marquis Institutional Balanced Portfolio 

Low to Medium

Low

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of the funds can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds simplified prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

In addition, effective November 16, 2020, the fixed administration fee for Series H securities of Dynamic Premium Yield Class will be lowered to 0.20%.

About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | Twitter: @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416-448-7044

Related Links

http://www.dynamic.ca

Organization Profile

Dynamic Funds