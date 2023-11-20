Dynamic Funds announces November 2023 cash distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs Français

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the November 2023 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on November 27, 2023 will receive cash distributions for the respective ETFs payable on November 30, 2023. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:

Dynamic Active ETF

Ticker 
symbol 
(TSX) 

Cash distribution 
per unit ($) 

Distribution 
frequency 

Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF

DXBC

0.040

Monthly

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.069

Monthly

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.091

Monthly

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.075

Monthly

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.125

Monthly

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF

DXGE

0.050

Monthly

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.014

Monthly

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

0.092

Monthly

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.072

Monthly

Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF

DXR

0.083

Monthly

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.045

Monthly

Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF     

DXBU

0.028

Monthly

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs.  Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.caX (formerly Twitter):@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

