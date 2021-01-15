TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced that Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF (ticker: DXW) listed on the TSX, which pays on a monthly basis, will not be making a cash distribution anticipated for January 29, 2021.

The monthly distribution of the ETF is generally based on the net income of the ETF and is expected to fluctuate. Therefore, the ETF will not necessarily make a distribution every month.

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

