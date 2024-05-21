TORONTO, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the May 2024 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on May 28, 2024 will receive cash distributions for the respective ETFs payable on May 31, 2024. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:

Dynamic Active ETF Ticker symbol (TSX) Cash distribution per unit ($) Distribution frequency Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF DXBC 0.050 Monthly Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.082 Monthly Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.091 Monthly Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB 0.075 Monthly Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.125 Monthly Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF DXGE 0.050 Monthly Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.166 Monthly Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.092 Monthly Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.097 Monthly Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF DXR 0.087 Monthly Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.064 Monthly Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF DXBU 0.113 Monthly

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

