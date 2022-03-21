Dynamic Funds announces March 2022 cash distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs and other Fund change Français
Mar 21, 2022, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the March 2022 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record on March 28, 2022 will receive cash distributions for the respective ETFs payable on March 31, 2022. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:
|
Dynamic Active ETF
|
Ticker symbol
|
Cash distribution
|
Distribution
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
DXC
|
0.040
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
|
DXO
|
0.057
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF
|
DXET
|
0.018
|
Quarterly
|
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF
|
DXF
|
0.100
|
Quarterly
|
Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF
|
DXN
|
0.238
|
Quarterly
|
Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF
|
DXW
|
0.000
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
|
DXV
|
0.011
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
|
DXP
|
0.072
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF
|
DXR
|
0.083
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
|
DXB
|
0.042
|
Monthly
Dynamic Funds is also announcing today the termination of Series O of Dynamic Credit Absolute Return II Fund, effective on or around April 21, 2022, to further streamline its product shelf. The Series O securities of the fund were capped to new investment on March 21, 2022.
For more information about these and other Dynamic investment solutions, please visit Dynamic.ca.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.
