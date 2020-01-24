Dynamic Funds Announces Lower Risk Ratings on Some of its Funds

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk ratings of the funds listed below will be lowered, effective on or about January 24, 2020. These changes are in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of these funds associated with their new risk ratings.

Fund New Risk Rating Current Risk Rating Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend Fund Low to Medium Medium Dynamic Active Crossover Bond Fund Low Low to Medium Dynamic Active Global Financial Services Fund Medium Medium to High

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of the funds can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds simplified prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

