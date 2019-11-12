Dynamic Funds Announces Lower Risk Ratings on Several Funds and Other Fee Reductions

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today that the risk ratings of the funds listed below will be lowered, effective on or about November 15, 2019. These changes are in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of these funds associated with their new risk ratings.

Fund New Risk Rating Current Risk Rating Dynamic Asia Pacific Equity Fund Medium Medium to High Dynamic Canadian Value Class Low to Medium Medium Dynamic Diversified Real Asset Fund Low to Medium Medium Dynamic Financial Services Fund Low to Medium Medium Dynamic Value Fund of Canada Low to Medium Medium

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of the funds can be found in the applicable Dynamic Funds simplified prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186.

In addition, effective November 15, 2019, the fixed administration fee will be lowered to 0.05% for Series O securities of the following funds: DynamicEdge Defensive Portfolio, DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio, DynamicEdge Balanced Portfolio, DynamicEdge Balanced Class Portfolio, DynamicEdge Balanced Growth Portfolio, DynamicEdge Balanced Growth Class Portfolio, DynamicEdge Growth Portfolio, DynamicEdge Growth Class Portfolio, DynamicEdge Equity Portfolio, and DynamicEdge Equity Class Portfolio.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

