TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the July 2023 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on July 26, 2023 will receive cash distributions for the respective ETFs payable on July 31, 2023. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:

Dynamic Active ETF Ticker

symbol

(TSX) Cash distribution

per unit ($) Distribution

frequency Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.069 Monthly Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.091 Monthly Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB 0.075 Monthly Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.125 Monthly Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.018 Monthly Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.092 Monthly Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Monthly Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF DXR 0.083 Monthly Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.045 Monthly



For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

