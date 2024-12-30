Dynamic Funds announces final year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series Français

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series of units of applicable Dynamic Funds ("ETF Series") listed on the TSX for the 2024 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2024 will receive the reinvested distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series on January 3, 2025.

These are final year-end distributions which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF & ETF Series

Ticker
symbol  
(TSX)

Final 
reinvested 
distribution 
per unit ($) 

Currency 

Dynamic Active Bond ETF

DXBB

0.08120

CAD

Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF

DXBC

0.17050

CAD

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.41400

CAD

Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF

DXCB

0.02990

CAD

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.18280

CAD

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

DXET

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.80690

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

8.21330

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG.U

0.17240

USD

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF

DXGE

0.64110

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF

DXAU

1.2780

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF

DXMO

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF

DXRE

0.29150

CAD

Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF

DXR

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

DXV

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

5.13510

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU.U

0.30050

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS

0.47710

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS.U

0.16420

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF 

DXBU

0.41860

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

DXCO

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund

DXBG

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund

DXCP

0.00000

CAD

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic Funds website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs.  Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank.  Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark  The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.
